Manchester United have confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Tuesday night’s Premier League clash against Liverpool due to the death of his child.

Ronaldo announced the tragic news via his social media channels on Monday, and will now be given time to grieve as his United’s teammates take on their fierce rivals at Anfield this evening.

A club statement read : “Family is more important than everything and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones at this immensely difficult time.

“As such, we can confirm that he will not feature in the match against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday evening and we underline the family's request for privacy.

“Cristiano, we are all thinking of you and sending strength to the family.”

The football community has come out in force to offer their sympathies to one of the game’s greatest-ever players.

This includes his current United teammates David de Gea and Marcus Rashford, along with tributes from his former clubs: Sporting Lisbon, Real Madrid and Juventus.

The 37-year-old returned to Old Trafford for a second spell in the summer and has scored 21 goals in 35 appearances across all competitions.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring his third goal against Norwich. Image credit: Getty Images

He has been a shining light in an otherwise dismal season for the Red Devils, who are scrapping along with Tottenham, Arsenal and West Ham for a place in top four.

Only goal difference would separate United from Spurs should they record an unlikely win at Anfield tonight, while a Liverpool victory would see Ralf Rangnick’s side remain three points behind the north Londoners having played a game more.

After facing Liverpool, United face another huge match away at Arsenal on April 23, in another game that will play a huge role in determining who takes the much-coveted fourth spot.

