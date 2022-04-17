According to The Sun, United’s top goalscorer triggered a bonus-related clause in his contract after surpassing his 20-goal target.

He managed his 19th and 20th goals of the season in the first half - securing his £750,000 bonus in the process - when he put United two goals ahead, before Kieran Dowell and Teemu Pukki levelled the scores for the Canaries.

Ronaldo’s free-kick winner a little less than 15 minutes from time earned him an extra £100,000 towards his bonus, which he will continue to earn for each goal he scores from now until the end of the campaign.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 16: Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United scores their sides third goal and their hat-trick during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Norwich City at Old Trafford on April 16, 2022 in Manchester, England.

If he manages to reach 30 goals this season, it could earn him a staggering £2.75 million on top of his original salary, while he also looks set to swoop the £1 million bonus as United’s top goalscorer, 12 goals ahead of his closest challenger Bruno Fernandes.

Despite facing criticism on his return to Manchester, the striker has managed 24 goal contributions in 35 games, helping to pull United back into the race for Champions League football.

Their win against Norwich on Saturday saw them climb up to fifth in the table , whilst top four challengers Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal both suffered defeats.

