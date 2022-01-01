West Ham survived a late fight back from Crystal Palace to win 3-2 at Selhurst Park in the New Year's Day clash.

The Hammers looked in total control, three goals up with seven minutes remaining, before substitute Michael Olise set up a goal for Odsonne Eduoard and then scored himself in injury time.

Palace had dominated early proceedings, but West Ham took the lead when Michail Antonio stretched to divert home Said Benrahma's fine inswinging cross from the left flank.

Again against the run of play, the Hammers doubled the lead when Declan Rice drove 50 yards with the ball before squaring for Manuel Lanzini, who turned inside Joachim Andersen before flicking the ball up and volleying into the roof of the net.

On the stroke of half-time the Hammers sealed the game when the referee consulted VAR and ruled Luka Milivojevic had handled just inside the penalty area and Lanzini converted the spot kick.

It appeared scant consolation when Olise curled a cross in from the right flank which Eduoard lunged to deflect into the net, but when the substitute's free-kick crept inside the far post in injury time it appeared that the Eagles may emulate their famous late comeback which cost Liverpool a league title seven years ago.

Had Jean-Philippe Mateta's incredible scissor-kick not crept just wide of the goal with almost the last kick they would have done.

The win lifts West Ham within a point of fourth-place Arsenal. Crystal Palace remain in 11th spot.

TALKING POINT

The strangest game of football

When a team goes into the home changing room three goals down at half time, usually players would put safety goggles on for the flying crockery to come and the caretaker would be ordering a new tin of paint to apply on Monday. For Palace manager Patrick Vieira it would have been so difficult to know what to do. With his team considerably more affected by Covid-19 than the Hammers and key men Wilfred Zaha, Conor Gallagher and Kouyate all out, his side dominated most of the first half but fell behind to two amazing goals and a bizarre penalty. Jeffrey Schlupp was inches from scoring inside the first two minutes when he hit the post and, after the first two Hammers' goals, Eduoard was just as close hitting the crossbar with Lukasz Fabianski totally beaten once more. Jordan Ayew had caused such havoc on the right flank that David Moyes replaced young left back Ben Johnson with Arthur Masuaku for the second half. Then, although Palace admirably kept trying, the result seemed a formality even when Eduoard finally found the net, but Michael Olise's free kick led to a pulsating culmination which really deserved the ending Mateta's acrobatic effort almost provided.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Manuel Lanzini (West Ham) - The Argentine star had to work his way into the West Ham side this year, with the team's great form making it hard for him to break into the first eleven. This match was an indication of his worth. While Palace had far more possession in the first half, they did not have anyone with the presence of Lanzini to be as cute in the final third. His goal itself will be pre-eminent on a career highlight reel. There are not many players amidst the hub of a penalty area who could flick the ball up and nail an unstoppable volley with the same foot.

PLAYER RATINGS

Crystal Palace: Guaita 7, Ward 6, Andersen 6, Guehi 6, Mitchell 6; Schlupp 6, Milivojevic 6, Hughes 6, Ayew 7, Benteke 6, Edouard 6.

Subs: Mateta 7, Olise 8, Riedewald 6.

West Ham: Fabianski 6, Coufal 7, Dawson 7, Diop 6, Johnson 6, Soucek 7, Rice 7, Bowen 6, Lanzini 8*, Benrahma 7, Antonio 7.

Subs: Masuaku 7, Vlasic 6, Noble 6.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

23' GOAL FOR WEST HAM! Antonio lunges to turn the ball home from close range after Benrahma's inswinging cross from the left flank dropped the ball inside the six-yard box.

26' GOAL FOR WEST HAM! A brilliant goal too. A fine driving run from Rice taking the ball at the halfway line and moving at pace to the edge of the area where he squared to Lanzini who flicked the ball inside Andersen, then flicked the ball up and volleyed home into the roof of the net.

45+4' VAR - PENALTY Milivojevic controls the ball with his arm inadvertently before clearing. After consulting the video on the touchline the referee has given a spot kick.

45+6' GOAL FOR WEST HAM! Lanzini makes it three. Slotting home to Guaita's right.

83'GOAL FOR PALACE! Eduaord finally gets on target. A fantastic cross from the right flank from Olise and the former Celtic man sticks out his lef and diverts it home.

90+1' GOAL FOR PALACE! Olise curls a free kick into the box which sneaks past all looking to head the ball and nestles inside the far post.

KEY STAT

150 - Declan Rice became the youngest West Ham player to reach 150 Premier League appearances.

3 - Michael Olise provided an assist for the third time as a substitute this season.

