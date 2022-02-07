Dan Ashworth is expected to become Newcastle United’s director of football after leaving his role at Brighton.

Newcastle are yet to confirm the appointment, but Brighton said their technical director was set to take “a similar role at another Premier League club”.

Ashworth has already agreed terms with Newcastle, according to the Telegraph.

However, Brighton pointed out in their statement that terms in Ashworth’s contract mean he must wait until the end of the season before taking up a new position – and he will first begin an extended period of gardening leave.

Brighton CEO Paul Barber said: “We are sorry to learn of Dan’s decision. He’s been an important part of the club’s senior management team since joining us from The FA, and has made a significant contribution to our club’s progress in the Premier League and Women’s Super League.

“On a personal level, I will be sad to see Dan leave as we’d developed a close day-to-day working relationship. Dan’s been an excellent colleague and has become a good friend as well. I wish Dan and his family well for the future.

“However, as is the case with all top-quality people in any industry, we are always conscious of the risk of losing key staff to a rival. With that in mind, we always put in place contingencies and succession plans that are designed to minimise the impact on our club.

“As such, our assistant technical director, David Weir, will now step up and assume the role of acting technical director. He is someone with an excellent knowledge of the role and of our club’s culture from working side-by-side with Dan.

“As previously, we will conduct a search process for the role of technical director, as it is only right to do so. We anticipate a lot of high-calibre applicants but we also fully expect and hope David will be a candidate in this process.”

Chairman Tony Bloom added: “We are extremely disappointed that Dan will no longer be our technical director. He leaves a significant legacy in place and for that we are greatly appreciative.

“Dan’s done an outstanding job and helped build on the progress the club had already made across all of our technical areas. I wish Dan and his family well for the future.”

Former Everton and Rangers player and Scotland international Weir will become Brighton’s acting technical director with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have been looking to transform their setup following the Saudi-led takeover last year.

Ashworth, lauded for his development of English football during his time at the FA, was approached by Newcastle in December.

