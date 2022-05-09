David Beckham has urged Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at Manchester United, and see out his career with the club, despite the big changes on the way at Old Trafford following a disastrous season.

Previously, United’s worst campaign came in 2013/14, when they finished up with 64 points. However, even if they beat Crystal Palace on the final day of the season, Ralf Rangnick’s side can only take a maximum of 61 points, having won just 16 of their first 37 matches.

As well as breaking their own records - in the wrong way - in terms of points, United have also conceded more goals than ever before, leaving incoming manager Erik ten Hag with a huge job on his hands.

Shoring up (or totally rebuilding) the defence will be one of the Dutchman’s first jobs, but former United midfielder Beckham thinks getting Ronaldo on side is another key task for ten Hag.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Beckham said, "Obviously Cristiano is one of the best players over the last 15 years, with Leo [Messi]. To see him stay on hopefully at United, is important for the fans.”

The former England captain thinks Ronaldo will want to be part of a new era at the club, saying, "It's important to him - we all know how much Man United means to him.”

Despite clear problems running through the team, Ronaldo has been one of the few shining lights on his return to Old Trafford, scoring 24 goals in all competitions. This season also saw him smash another record, when his hat-trick against Tottenham in March made him FIFA’s all-time top scoring male footballer. His six goals since that day have taken him to 813 goals - eight more than previous record holder Josef Bican.

Beckham thinks the 37-year-old still has more to offer, saying, “To be doing what he's doing at his age is really incredible, so hopefully it continues for another year or two."

He's still doing what he does best, scoring goals. That's what Cristiano does.

Despite the disappointment on the pitch, Beckham thinks there is room for optimism due to productive decisions being made behind the scenes, adding, "I think there are changes to be made and changes that are happening, we've seen that”.

"It's been a tough end to the season. But it is the end of the season, I'm sure a lot of the fans are thankful of that because it's been a tough one - full of ups and downs”, he said.

Although many have been left disgruntled, and been heard booing the team on several occasions this season, Beckham has praised United’s fan base for generally sticking by the team.

"The players have done what they can do best, so has the manager. I turned up at the stadium a few months back and every seat was filled so the fans still believe, they support, they turn up for the team”, he said.

"It's what United fans do. There's not many teams to have gone through what they've gone through in the last few years and still fill out their stadium. There will be changes."

