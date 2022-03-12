Manchester United were handed a boost with the news David De Gea was cleared to start against Tottenham following a Covid-19 scare.

It was reported that De Gea had been ruled out of Saturday’s clash at Old Trafford following a positive coronavirus test.

Subsequent reports suggested United were hopeful of having their Spanish goalkeeper available, amid suggestions he may have returned a false-positive.

That has proved to be the case, as he arrived at Old Trafford with the rest of the squad and was named in the starting XI by coach Ralf Rangnick.

Dean Henderson had been on standby to make his first appearance of the Premier League season on what is his 25th birthday, but the England international has to make do with a place on the bench.

While De Gea has been passed fit, Bruno Fernandes has not made the squad - with the star midfielder reported to be ill.

United will hope Bruno can recover quickly, as they face Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

For Henderson the frustration continues as the ‘keeper was a big rival to Dea for the No. 1 jersey at Old Trafford last term, but he lost his place at the start of this season - ironically after being struck down by Covid, which laid him low for some time.

He has made only three appearances this term.

Both United and Tottenham are in the fight for a place in the top four, and defeat for either would be a huge blow.

