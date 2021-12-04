West Ham United manager David Moyes says he is “disappointed” by Jesse Lingard’s lack of game time since returning to Old Trafford after his loan spell at the London Stadium.

The 28-year-old enjoyed a successful loan spell in Stratford, scoring nine times to help West Ham reach European football for the first time in nine years, but is yet to start for Man United this campaign.

Ad

His game time have been severely impacted this season after the arrival of summer signings Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo, and it remains to be seen whether Lingard fits into new boss Ralf Rangnick's plans.

Premier League ‘He obviously saw football as a career option’ - Rangnick’s stint in Sussex non-league football 29/11/2021 AT 11:41

“I can't really talk about him because he's a Manchester United player and it's not for me to talk,” Moyes said. “But he was really good for us. Jesse knows what we all think of him here. My disappointment for Jesse would be, I think he's such a talented football player and he's not playing.”

“He played a big part in our second half of last season. But you'd have to give credit to the players here, they've moved on without Jesse.

“People might have thought Jesse made a difference here. But the players have moved on and stepped to another level themselves. But I've got to say, Jesse was a big part of that.”

Rumours have circulated about a possible West Ham return for Lingard, who sparked conversation amongst the Hammers fan base after reposting an image from the official West Ham Instagram account of him celebrating a goal in claret and blue last season.

Lingard can leave Man United next summer on a free transfer and can begin negotiations with foreign clubs next month, after already reportedly attracting interest from Barcelona and AC Milan.

Premier League Varane a doubt for Manchester derby after stumbling off against Atalanta 03/11/2021 AT 09:31