Ralf Rangnick will weigh up Paul Pogba’s commitment to Manchester United when the midfielder returns to the club, but is unhappy he is doing his rehabilitation from injury away from Old Trafford.

Pogba picked up a thigh injury on international duty with France, and an assessment put his recovery time in the 12-week bracket.

He is currently doing rehab work in Dubai, which has not sat well with Rangnick who would have denied him that option had he been in charge when the injury was sustained in November.

"My former clubs were always trying to make sure the rehab should take place in the club itself," he said. "As far as I can tell the medical department is really good, very good, with many different approaches towards rehab.

"I would not want players to do their rehab abroad or anywhere else but the decision on Paul was taken before I came. In the future, I have already spoken to the medical department - to Steve [McNally] our doctor, to Robin Sadler - that in the future I want players with injuries, and hopefully we don’t get long-term injuries, but if we have them in the future I want them to stay here."

Rangnick: "Pogba won't be back in training for more than 2 weeks"

While Pogba’s injury is a talking point, so is his future at the club. His contract expires in the summer, and all the signs suggest he will wind it down and head for pastures new.

"Players have to want to play and stay for a club and a big club like Manchester United," Rangnick said. "If a player does not want to play for a club like Manchester United medium or long term, I don't think it makes sense to convince him to change his mind.

This is such a massive club with such fantastic support from the supporters, I don't think anyone in the club should try to convince a player to stay.

"But on the other hand let's wait and see. I have spoken with him for 15 minutes over the phone a few days ago. Let's have him come back, get fully fit, train with the team and then see where we stand, how the team has developed by then.

"He can be an important player but this is true for all the other players that we have and I'm not just the coach of Paul Pogba, I'm also the coach of all the other players and my ambition is to make them better, improve each individual player, and this is only possible by improving the performance of the whole team."

