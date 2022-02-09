Diego Llorente's equaliser secured a point for Leeds United as they drew 3-3 in their Premier League game against Aston Villa on Wednesday evening.

Daniel James grabbed the first of his two goals, and the first of the game, when he put Marcelo Bielsa’s side ahead after just nine minutes.

New signing Philippe Coutinho grabbed another goal for Villa after his move from Barcelona, scoring on the half hour mark.

Jacob Ramsey then kickstarted a frenetic final seven minutes of the opening half. He scored on 38 and then 43 minutes, before Welsh international James popped up in added time to leave the game poised at 3-2.

Just after the hour mark Leeds - who dominated possession throughout - pulled off an equaliser when Diego Llorente popped up to add a third for the visitors.

Ezri Konsa was sent off for a second bookable offence three minutes from time.

Leeds’ form has been indifferent this season and they needed a win to help pull them away from a possible relegation battle, but the draw leaves them in 15th, just five points from the drop.

Villa meanwhile are in 11th on 27 points.

