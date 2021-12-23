Dimitar Berbatov feels Edinson Cavani has not been treated fairly following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United.

Cavani, 34, had a decent first season at Old Trafford following his move from PSG on a free transfer in the summer of 2020, leading the line and working hard mentoring the likes of Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood.

The Uruguayan signed a one-year extension last summer, but he was shifted down the pecking order following Ronaldo’s shock return to United from Juventus.

Cavani has made only two starts this season and has been linked with a move to Barcelona in January.

Former United forward Berbatov could understand if Cavani elected to move on, as Ronaldo will always be ahead of him when available.

“Despite a good season last time out, Cavani hasn't played enough,” Berbatov told Betfair . “When someone like Ronaldo comes into the club, he takes all the spotlight, he plays every game and in the world of football this happens.

“It's not a fair situation because Cavani did so well for the team last season, he earned a new deal but Ronaldo has taken his place in the team. It's not fair but this happens in football.”

Dimitar Berbatov Image credit: Getty Images

On the prospect of Cavani moving on in January, Berbatov said: “If there's a chance for Cavani to leave the club, if there is an offer from Barcelona, then of course he will be thinking about taking it to get more football, and if he will get more game time in La Liga then I will support him and say ‘go there and play, it sounds like a great deal, great money and you're not 24 anymore."'

Cavani is likely to get a chance to shine for the Red Devils during the Christmas period, as they face Newcastle, Burnley and Wolves over the course of seven days.

United haven't played since December 11 as they had two games called off following a Covid-19 outbreak.

