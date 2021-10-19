Eddie Howe is in talks to become the new Newcastle boss, according to a report.

The Mirror say the former Bournemouth boss is on a shortlist with ex-Shakhtar Donetsk manager Paolo Fonseca, Frank Lampard and former Borussia Dortmund boss Lucian Favre all being considered for the post, while Rangers' Steven Gerrard is said to be out of contention as they are keen to hire a free agent.

The Tyneside club were widely expected to sack current boss Steve Bruce after a Saudi-Arabian-led takeover of the club was completed at the start of the October international break.

Last week, co-owner Amanda Staveley released a statement saying she, alongside husband and business partner Mehrdad Ghodoussi, met Bruce, the coaching staff and the players and confirmed the 60-year-old would take charge of the game.

But it seems Bruce’s time could be up before Newcastle’s trip to Crystal Palace on Saturday as they look for their first win of the season. Newcastle are currently in the relegation zone in 19th on three points.

OUR VIEW - HOWE COULD BE WISE FOR THE SHORT-TERM

The 43-year-old is still on the lookout for a new club and knows what it takes to build a whole new identity for a football club having steered Bournemouth from League Two to the Premier League and kept them there for five years before relegation finally struck.

It is highly unlikely that salary or backroom staff demands would be a problem should they hire the Englishman, but the real question is whether he is a manager with credentials that are impressive enough for the club's ambitious ownership group.

He may be a short-term option until the end of the season and could well ensure Premier League survival this campaign, but does he have the necessary experience to aggressively elevate the club to trophies and European football with funds he has never had access to before? That is what the owners would have to weigh up.

