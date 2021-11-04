Eddie Howe is the frontrunner to take over the vacant managerial position at Newcastle, according to multiple reports.

Howe has been without a club since the 2019-20 season following Bournemouth's relegation from the Premier League.

But the 43-year-old is now the favourite to take over at St James' Park after talks broke down with other candidates for the role.

The BBC said on Wednesday that Newcastle were considering making a move for the out of work manager, and on Thursday Sky Sports reported that talks are ongoing with Howe.

The Daily Mirror have also reported that Howe is in pole position for the job after Unai Emery turned down the role.

Former Arsenal boss Emery rejected Newcastle's advances on Tuesday and opted to stay with Villarreal.

Emery and Howe were understood to be part of a two-man shortlist, and Howe has now been in discussions with the new Newcastle owners for the past fortnight.

Newcastle were recently take over by a Saudi-led conglomerate and became one of the Premier League's richest clubs.

And after sacking Steve Bruce, the Magpies have looking for a new manager to lead them into the new era of riches and success.

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez and former Roma manager Paulo Fonseca are also among the candidates.

Newcastle are still winless this season and sit 19th in the table with four points from 10 matches.

