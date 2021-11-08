Newcastle United have appointed former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe as their manager on a deal until 2024 as the club enter a new era under their new ownership.

Newcastle became one of the world's richest football clubs in October after they were taken over by a Saudi-led conglomerate . That sparked the sacking of Steve Bruce and the search for a new boss to lead the Magpies' latest project.

Ad

The club are currently winless in 11 Premier League matches this season and sit 19th in the table with just five points.

Liga Xavi unveiled as new Barcelona boss, says high levels will be demanded 3 HOURS AGO

"It is a great honour to become head coach of a club with the stature and history of Newcastle United," said Howe, who watched Newcastle's draw at Brighton at the weekend from the stands . "It is a very proud day for me and my family.

"This is a wonderful opportunity, but there is also a lot of work ahead of us and I am eager to get onto the training ground to start working with the players.

"I would like to thank the club's owners for this opportunity and thank the club's supporters for the incredible welcome they have already given me. I am very excited to begin our journey together."

Emery confirms Newcastle interest after Villarreal’s 2-0 win against Young Boys

Former Roma boss Paulo Fonseca also held discussions, while new Barcelona boss Xavi and Spurs head coach Antonio Conte were also linked with the role.

Howe impressed during his time at Bournemouth, taking the club from League Two to the Premier League before a five-year stay in the top flight was brought to an end in 2019.

After an eight-year spell in charge, Howe left the club by mutual consent and has been out of work since, rejecting the chance to become the manager of Celtic in May.

Newcastle United co-owner Amanda Staveley said: "We have been incredibly impressed by Eddie through what has been a rigorous recruitment process.

"As well as his obvious achievements with AFC Bournemouth, where he had a transformational impact, he is a passionate and dynamic coach who has clear ideas about taking this team and club forward.

"He is a great fit for what we are trying to build here. We are delighted to welcome Eddie and his staff to St. James' Park and very much look forward to working together towards our collective ambitions."

Newcastle host Brentford in their next game after the international break on November 20.

OUR VIEW - HOWE IS UNDER PRESSURE TO DELIVER

Howe showed at Bournemouth that he can build a whole new identity for a football club and take them to a level they have never been to before, but taking a modest south coast outfit from League Two to the Premier League is arguably an easier feat than turning a greatly supported club into the number one side in the country.

Howe’s contract until 2024 may suggest he has not simply been brought in as a short-term option to ensure Newcastle stay up this season, but a tidy compensation package can be rolled out at any moment with the club having the financial backing of an oil-rich nation.

Howe may even secure Premier League survival with Newcastle this campaign like he did for four successive top-flight seasons with Bournemouth, which would be quite the achievement considering they are currently 19th and without a win. But does the 43-year-old, whose only other previous managerial job to Bournemouth was a forgettable spell at Burnley, have the necessary experience to aggressively elevate the club to trophies and European football with funds he has never had access to? That is what we are all going to find out.

Premier League How is Solskjaer still in a job, Klopp blows his top - The Warm-Up 9 HOURS AGO