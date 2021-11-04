Eddie Howe has agreed a deal in principle to become Newcastle’s new manager, according to reports.

Sky Sports report that the former Bournemouth manager has had further talks with the club after an initial interview. Villarreal manager Unai Emery was also said to be under consideration to replace Steve Bruce as the club’s permanent manager, but it appears he will remain in Spain.

Bruce was sacked by the club’s new Saudi-backed owners but they have not acted to immediately replace him.

That means that Howe is not expected to take over in time to oversee the away game at Brighton on Saturday, though the club and manager are both hoping for him to be appointed ahead of the fixture.

Howe has reportedly impressed with the detail provided in his interview, and Newcastle will hope he can turn the club’s season around, with Newcastle sitting second bottom in the Premier League.

