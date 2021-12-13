Edwin van der Sar has appeared to deny rumours he is on the verge of a return to Manchester United.

The Dutchman – a club legend after winning four Premier League titles and one Champions League title during his five-year stay – had just last week poured fuel on the fire of speculation by telling Dutch TV that one day he was sure ‘the moment would arrive’.

Ad

However in a second TV appearance in his homeland – this time with Ziggo Sport – the 51-year-old said that it wasn’t “within the line of expectations” that he would step into the role soon to be vacated by current United chief Ed Woodward.

Champions League Champions League last-16 to be drawn again after UEFA blunder AN HOUR AGO

In a saga that threatens to take on all the intrigue of a big player transfer, Van der Sar certainly has not been shy in sharing his career ambitions of late.

“I am enjoying myself so much at Ajax, I still have two years left here," Van der Sar had told RTL7.

"I want to keep achieving things here with the club, but there will come a time I will leave.

I don't want to become the [Arsene] Wenger or [Sir Alex] Ferguson of Ajax.

'He was almost shocked' - Rangnick on Lindelof scare

"I am sure that one day the moment will arrive [to join Manchester United].”

On the surface, Van der Sar’s potential arrival at Old Trafford would make perfect sense.

The ex-keeper knows the club, is popular with supporters, and has proved his ability at Ajax to run a club on a sound footballing and financial footing.

And the idea of working in tandem with current interim manager Ralf Rangnick to restore United to their past glories is no doubt an attractive one.

If he does eventually put his hat in the ring, then Van der Sar will face competition from within United for the coveted CEO role from current managing director Richard Arnold, who has worked closely alongside Woodward in recent years and has been responsible for driving the club’s surging commercial income.

Top of the in-tray for the new incumbent would be how to revamp the squad to come close to Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool, who are threatening to turn the Premier League into a three-horse race, not just this season but in the long-term too.

Champions League Messi v Ronaldo! Manchester United to face PSG in Champions League last 16 showdown 3 HOURS AGO