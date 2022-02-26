Dusan Vlahovic scored twice to give Juventus breathing space in the top-four race in a thrilling 3-2 win over Empoli.

Moise Kean opened the scoring after half an hour but Szymon Zurkowski responded minutes later with an equaliser.

And January signing Vlahovic proved his worth once again, scoring his second and third Serie A goals for the club to restore Juve's lead.

The first came from a brilliant dummy that bamboozled three defenders and left an almost empty goal to aim at, but his second goal will turn heads all over Europe. His touch to bring the ball under control for the second goal was simply majestic, before a lovely dinked finish over the Empoli keeper.

The hosts threatened a comeback in the second half after Andrea La Mantia reduced the deficit, but the Old Lady stayed ahead and in control to take all three points.

Vlahovic now has three goals in four Serie A appearances, and four goals in six across all competitions for his new club. he is now the top goalscorer in Serie A with 20.

His side are now six points clear of Atlanta in fourth place, albeit having played two games more.

Karim Benzema's late strike saw Real Madrid take all three points with a 1-0 win over a resilient Rayo Vallecano. Madrid, with two draws already in their last five, were desperate to avoid another tie as they looked to maintain their nine-point lead over Sevilla.

Rayo Vallecano looked like inflicting a stalemate upon the champions-elect, but once again this season Benzema came to their rescue.

The combination between Benzema and Vinicius Junior was out of this world as the Real frontline finally found a way to breakthrough the Vallecano defence with a series of one-touch passes that eventually handed the Frenchman an empty net.

Sevilla have a game in hand and could yet make it a title race, but with such quality upfront Real always looked like they could snatch three points despite the hosts' stubborn defending.

