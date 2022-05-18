Wednesday's big stories

Liverpool continue to do other-worldly things

Liverpool are two games away from a quadruple. To repeat, Liverpool Football Club are two games of association football away from potentially winning four trophies in one season.

Two wins do not guarantee the quadruple as they need an assist from former player Steven Gerrard, whose current employers, Aston Villa face Man City - a point ahead of Liverpool - in the last game of the season while the Reds welcome Wolves to Anfield.

However, to be two games away from winning a quadruple is a remarkable achievement; to actually achieve it - in the modern era - will be beyond remarkable. Re-remarkable, if you will?

Tuesday night's win against Southampton - after making nine changes - meant they are still the only side yet to lose a Premier League match in 2022, remaining unbeaten in 18 matches this year - winning 15 and drawing three. Their only reverse this calendar year was a 1-0 loss to Inter Milan in the second leg of their last-16 tie they won 2-1 on aggregate.

It is genuinely other-worldly stuff. So much so in fact, that it has left Jurgen Klopp overwhelmed.

“I told them after the game in a little analysis, the situation is pretty much a crime, that [Takumi] Minamino doesn’t play more often, that [Alex] Oxlade-Chamberlain is in outstanding shape but is not part of the squad very often.

“How they didn’t play for a long time, Curtis [Jones] didn’t play for a long time and all these boys deliver and deliver and deliver and it’s unbelievable.

“Making nine changes and this kind of performance is absolutely exceptional I have to say. Really happy, we keep going.”

The Warm-Up will finish as it started: Liverpool are just two games away from a potential quadruple. Two games. Remarkable.

'Absolutely exceptional' - Klopp hails Daniels' bravery in announcing he is gay

'He’s shook up, bleeding, angry'

Nottingham Forest were beaten at home for only the second time this season on Tuesday night, going down 2-1 to Sheffield United in their Championship play-off semi-final. That result sent the two-legged tie to penalties.

There, the brilliant Brice Samba made three penalty saves to add to his excellent collection of saves during the match, as evidenced below.

It would take an astonishing turn of events for Samba not to be the sole story after a performance of such brilliance.

Alas, that astonishing turn of events was forthcoming. Because someone - inexplicably - decided to, in the midst of a pitch invasion, headbutt Billy Sharp.

“It’s assault. We’ve seen one of our players attacked," said Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom afterwards.

"He’s shook up, bleeding, angry. It’ll be dealt with.

“There will be something done about that. We’ve seen what’s happened, we know what’s happened.

"There’s a prison sentence there without a doubt."

Nottingham Forest are making a first trip to Wembley since 1992, and one of English football's great and storied clubs are on the cusp of a return to the top flight. Yet, that, alas, is not the story.

Ronaldo joins a gym

Cristiano Ronaldo has joined a gym. The Cpase health club in Knutsford to be precise. And it surprised locals too

Here is Robbie Savage being Robbie Savage. Fair play.

"Anger, resentment and mockery. Andreas Christensen’s name is provoking a lot of negative emotion among the Chelsea fanbase as his 10-year stay at Stamford Bridge draws to a close."

Simon Johnson details how Andreas Christensen's contract talks collapsed and why he is on the brink of a move to Barcelona.

