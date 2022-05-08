Everton gave their survival hopes a huge lift with a 2-1 victory over Leicester at the King Power Stadium – their first away win since August.

Vitaliy Mykolenko opened the scoring after six minutes for Frank Lampard’s side.

Patson Daka levelled shortly afterwards but Mason Holgate restored Everton’s lead on the half-hour mark after Kasper Schmeichel parried a header from Richarlison.

Jordan Pickford twice saved from Harvey Barnes in the second half and also denied Nampalys Mendy as Everton held out for victory.

West Ham bounced back from their Europa League semi-final exit against Frankfurt with a thumping 4-0 win over relegated Norwich.

The Hammers raced into a 3-0 lead before half-time as Said Benrahma scored either side of a strike from Michail Antonio.

There were boos from the home fans at the break and things only got worse as Manuel Lanzini scored a fourth from the penalty spot in the 65th minute.

West Ham remain seventh, three points behind Manchester United in the final Europa League spot with a game in hand and a 10-plus superior goal difference.

