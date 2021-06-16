Kingsley Coman’s desire to play in the Premier League is a factor in his reluctance to sign a new deal with Bayern Munich, according to reports.

Sky Sports in Germany claim the 25-year-old is playing hard ball in talks over a contract extension, with Coman demanding a salary of €20m to put him on an equal footing with teammate Leroy Sane.

Coman’s current contract expires in the summer of 2023 so Bayern Munich could face a difficult decision on whether to let the Frenchman run down his current deal, like David Alaba, or allow him to leave while they can still command a fee.

“The fact is Bayern Much don’t want the story to end like it did with Alaba who left without a transfer fee,” says Eurosport Deutschland’s Victoria Kunzmann. “Uli Hoeneß recently told Magenta Sport that Bayern will not change their principles. They want him to stay, but will stay firm if his demands are too high.”

Manchester United have been strongly linked with a move for Coman, with the Old Trafford club reportedly viewing the Frenchman as an alternative to Jadon Sancho as they search for a new winger.

Kingsley Coman (r.) und Thomas Delaney im DFL-Supercup 2020 Image credit: Getty Images

If forced to sell, Bayern Munich would reportedly want a fee of around €80m for Coman, but would he be worth that sort of money? “He is a fantastic player, but has a rather high risk of injuries,” says Kunzmann. “He played a solid season and helped [Robert] Lewandowski break the Bundesliga goal record with his assists (12).”

It’s not entirely clear whether or not Coman is using interest from the Premier League to strengthen his hands in contract talks with Bayern Munich, but this is a situation to keep an eye on.

“It's hard to analyse if Coman really wants to leave or just wants to play ‘poker’ a little bit,” adds Kunzmann.

