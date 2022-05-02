MONDAY’S BIG STORIES

The final straight starts here

In four weeks' time, it'll all be done, over, finished, but as of right now we know very little. This Liverpool side could become immortal as quadruple heroes, end the campaign as mere League Cup winners, or achieve something somewhere in between.

Manchester City, meanwhile, could finally end their Champions League wait or at the very least try and make up for another European disappointment with another Premier League title.

We also know that next season a north London side will likely be playing Champions League football, and a northern club will be joining Norwich and Watford in the Championship, but we just simply don't know who.

Sunday offered us few clues, either. It kicked off with a bang, as far as Chelsea's players were concerned anyway, with fireworks outside their hotel overnight, and come game time at Goodison Park it was the palms of Jordan Pickford that frustrated Thomas Tuchel's side as the man he replaced secured an almighty valuable three points for Everton.

It has made the relegation scrap too difficult to call. It seemed Burnley were destined for the drop but they could well beat it under Michael Jackson, and now a Leeds side who have been looking over their shoulders all season are in danger of being caught at the worst time possible.

Sunday also brought us wins for Arsenal and Tottenham , proving that the conveniently timed north London derby this month will have more riding on it than ever.

Bring it on.

Conte hails ‘vital three points’ after Spurs beat Leicester 3-1

Women’s Championship madness

Chelsea are on the verge of WSL glory, while it would go some to beat the final-day drama seen in the FA Women’s Championship yesterday, with what was ultimately a relegation play-off decided by one of the best free-kicks you are ever going to see. For real.

Coventry City were taking on Watford, and having been all but sunk by a 10-point deduction earlier in the campaign, a seven-game unbeaten run gave them hope of survival.

They did just that on Sunday afternoon, with the 2-1 win relegating Watford in the process. The winner, this absolute stunner from Mollie Green.

Those celebrations tell you everything.

Title celebrations

They did it! They finally got over the line. League champions with several matches to spare, and they certainly deserve it. They have the league’s top scorer, boast the best goal difference, and have blown away the competition. So well done, Trabzonspor.

Turkish champions at last. A first Super Lig title since 1984, and the scenes were quite frankly immense, from inside the stadium after their 2-2 draw against Antalyaspor, to across the city of Trabzon.

IN THE CHANNELS

Oh, Real Madrid won La Liga too, gifting us with this picture for the ages. Thanks, Vinny.

RETRO CORNER

Mr David Beckham turns 47 today, so let’s go back to 2002 to remember his redemption story against Argentina, scoring the winner in the World Cup group meeting four years after he was public enemy No.1.

COMING UP

Having reached the magic 40-point mark, Brentford have a free shot at Old Trafford tonight, facing a Manchester United side who are sixth and out to determine which non-Champions League European competition they'll play in next season.

