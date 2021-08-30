Arsenal have agreed to terminate Willian's contract by mutual agreement, the club have announced.

Willian joined Arsenal on a three-year deal after leaving Chelsea last summer. However despite playing 38 times for Mikel Arteta’s side last season he has not made an appearance so far in the current campaign.

The 33-year-old Brazilian winger is said to have been on £240,000 but has asked to have his deal ripped up in order to facilitate a move to Corinthians.

“We have reached a mutual agreement with Willian to terminate his contract effective from today.

“The Brazil international joined us from Chelsea last August and made 38 appearances during the 2020/21 campaign.

“He had two more years to run on his contract but following positive and constructive recent discussions with him and his team, he will be leaving for a new opportunity with Corinthians in Brazil, where he began his career.

Everyone at Arsenal wishes Willian and his family well for the future.

“The contract termination is subject to the completion of regulatory processes.”

