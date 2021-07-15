Arsenal defender William Saliba has joined Marseille on loan for the 2021/22 season, his club confirmed.

Saliba joined Arsenal from Saint-Etienne as an 18-year-old two years ago and spent a year on loan with his original club before joining another Ligue 1 side, Nice, for half of last season.

He appeared with St Etienne in their 2020 Coupe de France final side and had spoken of his desire to progress under Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal technical director Edu said: “Together with William, we have decided it will be good for his continued development to spend another season on loan. William joined us as an 18-year-old, and he is still only 20, so he is still developing all the time.

"William is a player with strong natural ability and next season has the potential to be really beneficial for him at Marseille, a good club. To play another season in Ligue 1 will be very important for his development. We will of course be keeping in close contact with William during the season and wish him all the best in France with Marseille.

"Everyone at Arsenal wishes William well with Marseille next season."

