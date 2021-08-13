Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta had little to say in defence of his players after they lost their opening Premier League game 2-0 to Brentford.

A goal in each half saw Arsenal continue their unconvincing form from the previous campaign into the new season.

Speaking to the BBC after the match, Arteta admitted his side were second best.

Premier League Saka given standing ovation by Brentford fans during Arsenal match AN HOUR AGO

"I’m disappointed,” he began. “We started the season against a good opponent. I don’t think we deserved anything different. They scored from a long throw-in and we didn’t have enough presence in the box."

Asked about a potential foul that might have been given to goalkeeper Bernd Leno after he was crowded out for the second goal, Leno said: "It’s allowed in the Premier League. He cannot move. I can’t change it now.

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 13: Albert Sambi Lokonga of Arsenal looks dejected after they concede their second goal during the Premier League match between Brentford and Arsenal at Brentford Community Stadium on August 13, 2021 in Brentford, England. Image credit: Getty Images

"The first goal gave them some hope. We wanted to play better in the second half but we need many more shots on target, then we conceded on a set-piece.

"A lot of young boys were doing everything they [could]. For some of them it was the first experience in the league – that says a lot."

The Spaniard refused to blame the absences of Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, saying: "I can’t change that. We knew that before the game. I don’t know [if they'll be available for the next game]."

"What I can control and help, I’ll put all my enthusiasm and work into that."

Premier League Lukaku's agent Pastorello reveals death threats 2 HOURS AGO