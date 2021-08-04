Aston Villa have announced the signing of striker Danny Ings from Southampton.

Ings had been linked with a move away from the south coast as he had entered the final year of his contract.

The 29-year-old England international has now joined Premier League side Villa for an undisclosed fee.

Reports suggest that Ings has moved for a fee of £30 million. Liverpool, who sold the striker to Southampton, have a 20 per cent sell-on clause, which means they would be entitled to around £6 million.

Ings scored 14 goals last season and is the fourth signing for Villa as they anticipate the exit of Jack Grealish to Manchester City. The Villains have already signed Leon Bailey from Bayer Leverkusen, Emiliano Buendia from Norwich City and Ashley Young from Inter Milan.

Grealish is expected to join City in a transfer worth around £100 million.

Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith said: “Danny is an outstanding Premier League footballer who has scored goals wherever he has played.

"He is also a top professional with a great character who will be a leader in our squad and a role model for our rapidly developing young academy players who are now in and around the first team. I am delighted to welcome Danny to our great club.”

