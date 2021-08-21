Brighton made it two wins in as many games in the Premier League this season thanks to a 2-0 win over Watford upon their return to the Amex on Saturday evening.

It was a dominant performance for the Seagulls who put themselves ahead early on with a bullet of a header from Shane Duffy, who towered over Adam Masina to connect with Pascal Gross’ corner.

For Duffy, who was sent out on loan to Celtic last season and has been deemed surplus to requirements, it was a good way of reminding Brighton manager Graham Potter what he is capable of.

Minutes before half-time, all-action midfielder Yves Bissouma teed up Neal Maupay for Brighton’s second goal after picking the pockets of the Watford defence when they tried to pass the ball out from the back.

Worryingly though, Maupay went down with a shoulder injury shortly after and had to be substituted off at the break - something that may expedite Brighton’s search for another striker.

Watford tried to fight back in the second half with a couple of half-chances such as low shot from Tom Cleverley that forced Robert Sanchez into making a save and a looping volley from Cucho Hernandez, but the Hornets never really seemed to be in the game.

Brighton will look to continue their winning start to the season with a trip to Cardiff on Tuesday for the Carabao Cup before a Premier League clash with Everton next Saturday, while Watford have a tough battle with Crystal Palace in the cup that same evening ahead of a Sunday game versus Spurs in the league.

TALKING POINT - Brighton finally cashing in their xG?

It became a running joke last season how Brighton would constantly perform well in the xG (expected goals) metric but hardly actually hit the back of the net.

Early signs this season though suggest their woes in front of goal could be a thing of the past, especially if they do bring in a striker such as Benfica's Uruguayan international Darwin Nunez, who has constantly been linked.

Brighton fans will be hoping the xG jokes are now gone for good!

MAN OF THE MATCH - Yves Bissouma (Brighton)

It was a brilliant all-round performance from the Malian international midfielder who made more tackles and interceptions than any other player on the pitch as well as chipping in with an assist too. The 24 year-old is rated very highly by opposition fans and managers alike yet interest in Bissouma has surprisingly never become concrete. Arsenal fans must be thinking they took the wrong player off Brighton's hands.

PLAYER RATINGS

Brighton: Sanchez 6, Duffy 8, Webster 7, Dunk 7, Gross 8, March 7, Lallana 6, Bissouma 9, Trossard 6, Mac Allister 7, Maupay 8...Subs: Connolly 5, Mwepu 6, Moder 6

Watford: Bachmann 5, Masina 5, Cathcart 5, Kabasele 6, Troost-Ekong 6, Etebo 5, Louza 5, Cleverley 6, Sema 5, Sarr 6, Dennis 5...Subs: Hernandez 6, King 6, Deeney 6

KEY MOMENTS

10' - GOAL!!! Gross whips in a corner and Duffy leaps above Masina to head it home with a bit of help from the underside of the bar much to the delight of the Amex! 1-0 Brighton.

41' - GOAL!!! Watford try to play it out from the back but Bissouma catches them sleeping in possession and picks their pockets before teeing up Maupay to smash home for his second goal in as many games as well as Brighton's second of the evening.

52' - CLOSE!! Connolly really should've put that one away. Gross darts a low pass into the box and the rebound falls to Connolly's feet but the Irish striker's powerful effort from close range is wide of the mark. Would've been game, set and match!

63' - SAVED!! A rare bit of action from Watford as Sarr's flick-on finds Cleverley, whose low shot is kept out by Sanchez.

69' - CLOSE!! Cucho flicks the ball up and produces a looping effort that almost dips into the goal. Lovely piece of skill!

STATS

