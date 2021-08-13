Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka was given a standing ovation by the whole crowd as Brentford faced the North London side.

Saka was one of three players to miss penalties for England during their Euro 2020 final against Italy, along with Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford. All three of them were on the receiving end of racist abuse on social media, and a mural of Rashford in Greater Manchester was also targeted.

There had been support from players and fans around the world in the aftermath of England’s loss, and five days ago the 19-year-old Saka was given a similar reception by Tottenham fans despite the traditional hostility between the London rivals.

On Friday evening the gesture was repeated in the second half as Saka was introduced, with Arsenal chasing the game after going 1-0 down in the first half.

Before kick-off at the Brentford Community Stadium there were some reports that fans in the ground had booed players taking the knee as part of the ongoing campaign against racism.

