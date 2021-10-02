Thomas Tuchel was relieved to secure a late 3-1 win over Southampton but admitted his 'anger' over a VAR decision ruling out a goal from Timo Werner.

Chelsea went ahead through youngster Trevor Chalobah after just nine minutes, but it appeared Southampton were on course for a point as James Ward-Prowse equalised from the spot just after the hour mark.

It took two late goals, the first from Warner and the second Ben Chilwell, to be sure of the three points.

Speaking after the game, Tuchel acknowledged that it was far from easy.

"It was deserved but it was a long way to go [to get it],” he said to the BBC.

“I liked the game, it was very entertaining with two intense sides. I liked the energy and the attitude. In the end we finally got the result right which is always the challenge and the target. It was a late one but a deserved one."

Werner had an earlier goal disallowed for a VAR decision that Cesar Azpilicueta had committed a foul in the build-up, and the German was disappointed with the intervention. He was booked after a mid-game exchange with referee Martin Atkinson.

"I think there was enough time for them [Southampton] to reset. Why go back after two or three crosses for this kind of challenge? I cannot believe this makes sense to use VAR like this,” he said;

"Is it really about time or is it about situations? It's more about where it is, do you have a chance, can you re-group? I [made] no connection from this challenge to the goal. I thought they were checking Romelu's header from when they landed.

"The connection for me was not clear enough that from the challenge we get the possibility to score. The referee must have the freedom to let it go if he decides to have a fair, physical game. This is one of the challenges and I understood before the season it would be like this so I was very surprised and expressed my anger."

