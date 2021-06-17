Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori has agreed to join AC Milan on a permanent deal.

The 23-year-old England international emerged as a regular first-team choice for previous Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, but saw Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger form the club’s preferred partnership.

He joined AC Milan in January on loan for the remainder of the season, and there was a £25 million option to make the deal permanent, which the Italian club have now exercised.

Tomori impressed as the Serie A side finished third in the league, as well as reaching the last 16 of the Europa League, and has scored one goal in 22 games for the club.

He made his debut under Guus Hiddink in 2016 and spent time on loan at Hull City, Derby County and Brighton as he continued his development, and leaves after making 27 appearances for Chelsea.

