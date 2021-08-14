Roman Abramovich has part-funded a video that continues Chelsea's anti-racism and discrimination campaign.

Reece James was one Chelsea player to be targeted for racist abuse, and in response the club owner put forward some of his own money to continue the strategy.

The film illustrates different kinds of abuse faced by people on line, including homophobia, sexism and racism. The message of the video is purportedly to raise awareness and encourage those who witness or suffer from such abuse to report it.

Premier League ‘He’s a risk taker’ - Solskjaer praises Fernandes after opening-day hat-trick AN HOUR AGO

It continues Chelsea’s No To Hate Campaign which began in March this year,

The Blues launched their No To Hate campaign in March which set out to target five key areas: education, social media, support, opportunity and awareness.

Discussing the film, Chelsea’s Chairman Bruce Buck said, “Chelsea are committed to combating hate in all its forms. Most of the abuse we see today comes from online.

"I hope people see through this powerful film the devastating effects that online hate can have on anyone, whether you’re a professional footballer or a kid at school. We want to kickstart this season by saying that there is no place for hate in football or our society and to empower our fans to report abuse where they see it.”

In May, QC James Counsell accused the club of having “entirely reversed its position from a public position of admission and regret at the time of the Barnardo’s report through to non-admission in the pleas and now, through witness statements, an outright denial,” over allegations that players suffered extensive racist abuse.

Premier League ‘My confidence was shot’ - Lingard on his battle with mental health 2 HOURS AGO