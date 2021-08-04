Thomas Tuchel believes Chelsea need to add a striker to their squad amid speculation that a move for Romelu Lukaku is close to being done.

Lukaku has reportedly asked Inter Milan to agree to a deal with Chelsea, who have offered £85 million plus Marcos Alonso for the 28-year-old Belgian striker. It may take another £10m for a deal to be agreed.

Inter are still paying Manchester United for the outstanding balance for Lukaku, which may speed up a deal, especially now the player has made it clear he wishes to leave.

Tuchel spoke after Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with Spurs in a pre-season friendly, and was asked if the team needed to bring in another forward.

“With the exit of Olivier Giroud, we could use a player who plays with their back to goal and it means we can add this direct style of play,” Tuchel said.

“It's the sort of profile we don't have in the squad that can be useful. But not for any cost and not panic. Whatever happens, we will be competitive and we have trust in our guys. We have young players in the offensive part of the game that we demand improve. We are relaxed and aware of our situation at the same time.”

Tuchel suggested that Alonso would not be offered to Inter as a makeweight, despite reports, and he would not be drawn on Lukaku as a specific target.

“The board isn't offering players, that's not how it works,” he began.

“We talk to the board about players, have our own opinions, and in the end we target players who in our opinion could make our squad strong, which is quite a challenge.

"There are some players of which we think they can be a good target and improvement in our squad. I will not comment on names as I don't like it when other coaches speak about my players. So hopefully you understand that.”

