Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic has tested positive for coronavirus and will miss the weekend’s game against Arsenal.

Thomas Tuchel’s side travel to the Emirates on Sunday afternoon for the London derby against their city rivals, but will have to make do without the 22-year-old winger.

Pulisic tested positive on Wednesday, explained the German coach, and he has not been part of team training since then. He is now obliged to isolate for at least 10 days.

In a press conference ahead of Sunday’s clash, Tuchel confirmed: “Christian (Pulisic) is unfortunately pretty easy to explain.

“He had a positive test and needs to follow the protocols. He's not in training and not available for the game (against Arsenal).”

Chelsea are looking for their second consecutive win of the season after beating Crystal Palace 3-0 last Saturday. Arsenal meanwhile lost 2-0 to Brentford in last Friday’s season opener.

