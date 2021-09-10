Pep Guardiola was left anticipating several absences for his Manchester City side for their visit to Leicester City on Saturday.

Both sides have two wins and a defeat from their opening three Premier League matches, and City are afflicted by their Brazilian players Ederson and Gabriel Jesus taking part in the controversial match against Argentina in midweek. The decision means that the pair are almost certain to be unavailable.

“Right now, it isn’t clear,” Guardiola said at his pre-match press conference of the pair’s availability.

“I don’t know. Hopefully they can play. We will wait until tomorrow, if there is some good news.

“The club didn’t inform me of anything so we are going to wait until tomorrow to see if they can play or not.”

There are also lingering injury concerns over midfielders Kevin De Bruyne and Phul Foden, with the Belgian more likely to be ready in time.

“Yesterday, Phil had his first training session,” said Guardiola.

“Kevin trained well last week, part alone, part with the other players who were here plus the Under-18s. They feel much better.”

Scott Carson is set to make a surprise appearance in goal, with the back-up player now a permanent City player after his summer move from Derby County.

Ederson is likely unavailable due to Covid restrictions, and Zack Steffen is in America after testing positive.

“Zack is in the US, isolating for the quarantine because he got a positive test,” said Pep.

“After 10-15 days and two negative PCRs he will be back. Scott Carson is in our squad because he is able to play. I am fully confident.”

The City boss then explained how he had not compared Jamie Vardy and Ferran Torres, before explaining how he had previously compared them, and then made a comparison between the two players.

“I didn't compare Ferran Torres with James Vardy, I said Ferran had quite similar movements,” he compared.

“Ferran has to eat a lot of soups in the dinner time to be compared with Vardy what he has done in his career. Vardy is 33/34, Ferran is 21/22. Ferran is just the start and Vardy has done amazing, outstanding.

“I'm a big fan of Jamie Vardy as a striker. I only make the comment because Vardy loves to make the movements in behind, normally strikers don't like that much. Ferran likes it as well to make movements in behind. This is the only point I said.”

