David de Gea has decided to cut short his holiday in a bid to force his way back into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting eleven at Manchester United.

De Gea was on international duty with Spain for the European Championships, while Henderson was forced to miss England's campaign after picking up a hip injury.

But Henderson has now shaken off the issue and is back in pre-season training with the rest of the United squad who were not involved with international football.

The Daily Star claim De Gea was due to return in two weeks, but has decided to return to Carrington so as to challenge Henderson for a starting place.

De Gea’s last appearance in a United shirt was the bitterly disappointing Europa League final defeat to Villarreal.

Solskjaer gave De Gea a month’s leave during last season to be with his family after the birth of his first child and the Spain international is keen to repay his head coach’s generosity by returning early to training.

United will have five pre-season games before the start of the new Premier League campaign in August.

First up is a trip to Derby, with Henderson expected to be given plenty of playing time to help boost his fitness after a stint on the sidelines.

New signing Jadon Sancho won’t be among the players as the forward is still finalising his switch to Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund.

Sancho will also be given extended time off due to his involvement in England’s run to the Euro 2020 final.

