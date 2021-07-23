Thousands of messages in support of Manchester United and England striker Marcus Rashford have been washed away by heavy rain in Withington.

The posters and other messages that had been left were due to be removed in order to be kept across a selection of Manchester’s museums and other galleries.

The mural was defaced in the early hours of the Monday morning following England’s loss to Italy on penalties at the Euro 2020 final at Wembley. In response, members of the public affixed messages of support to cover up the vandalism.

The mural was also resprayed by artest Akse, but with the messages just temporarily attached they were due to be removed and kept safe.

After this week’s exceptional heatwave in Great Britain, stormy weather hit Manchester and as well as causing flooding, it also damaged much of the new part of the mural.

It was due to be kept at Manchester Art Gallery, Central Library's Archives Department, the People's History Museum, the National Football Museum, the University of Manchester, and the Withington Walls project.

