Pep Guardiola praised his players for their performance as they beat Norwich City 5-0 on Saturday afternoon.

The Spaniard pointed out the way in which the team moved the ball around quickly.

“We played really good,” he told the BBC.

“Everybody knows that what moves quickest is the ball, the players stay in the position. I don’t like the players to move too much. I prefer the ball goes where the players are.”

He also singled out Gabriel Jesus after the Brazilian striker was named man of the match, despite not scoring.

“If one person deserves respect, prizes and everything, it’s him,” he claimed.

He’s never complained. He’s one of the reasons you wake up in the morning and go to work - to see this type of player, this type of human being.

“His mum and dad must be so proud to have a person like him. He can play striker, he can play left, he can play right, always what the team needs. He’s fantastic, all of us have to learn from him and I’m more than satisfied that he was nominated man of the match.”

Jack Grealish notched his first City goal, and Guardiola said it was: “Important for him that this is the first victory, this is the most important thing. And of course he scored, sooner or later, he’ll get in the final third, and be more aggressive to score a goal, not to just look for assists. It’s just two weeks with us.”

