Ismaila Sarr’s brace helped Watford to a 3-1 win over Norwich, who are yet to record a point in the Premier League.

Daniel Farke’s side remain bottom and have now lost each of their first five games this campaign, and the German has now lost 15 Premier League matches on the bounce with his side, either side of their relegation and subsequent promotion.

The win takes Watford to 11th. Their first goal came when Emmanuel Dennis converted from Kiko Femenia’s cross, before Teemu Pukki grabbed an equaliser after advancing on goal to beat veteran Ben Foster.

Sarr grabbed his first when he netted from Joshua King’s assist from the touchline, and then King also provided the second when the Norwegian forward’s shot was beaten out by Tim Krul into his path.

It took a VAR review for the goal to be allowed to stand after initially turned down due to an offside ruling.

Norwich remain bottom while Watford move up into 11th in the table.

