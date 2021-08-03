Wolves striker Raul Jimenez says it "feels amazing" to be back on the pitch after recovering from his skull fracture.

The 30-year-old Mexican forward suffered the injury against Arsenal last November, and his career was in doubt as it was not clear of the extent of the damage done.

Jimenez played and scored for Wolves against Stoke City last weekend, and will play at Molineux for the first time since his injury this Saturday against Celta Vigo.

Premier League Spurs to fine Kane for missing training - reports 4 HOURS AGO

"It feels amazing to be back after eight months - it feels like it was my first time out on a pitch again,” said Jimenze, as reported by the Sun

"I'm so happy to be back here. When it happened I received a lot of messages, a lot of support, a lot of love.

"I just want to thank the fans for their support. It's been a long time since I played my last game and they've been there for me since the first minute.

"I received a lot of cards from people, from all over the world - from China, from Mexico, from New Zealand and in the UK a lot of people have sent messages to me.

“Sometimes I'd go walking with my wife, my daughter and my dogs, and the people wished me to be well soon - all that support, all that love they gave to me, feels really amazing.”

"It's been a long, long way and a long, long time but I think I'm fully recovered and the doctor says I'm good to go."

Jimenez has 31 goals in 66 appearances for Wolves.

Premier League Henderson to miss Man Utd training camp in Scotland after Covid "prolonged fatigue" 17 HOURS AGO