Leicester City’s French defender Wesley Fofana has confirmed that he suffered a broken leg against Villarreal in a friendly on Wednesday night.

The 20-year-old was stretchered off in the second half after heavy challenge from Villarreal’s forward Nino, which left him laid out on the pitch, causing obvious distress to players and staff who saw the extent of his injury.

Paramedics and club medical staff attended to him on the pitch and he was then taken to hospital for further treatment, with his club 3-0 up, and they would finish the game with a 3-2 victory.

Fofana later posted a message on Instagram that evening, giving some detail on his injury.

"Hello guys, many thanks for all your messages,” he began.

"It is a bad day today but I am in a tremendous club with a wonderful medical team.

"I will give you news as soon as I have a final diagnosis but we already know that I have a fibula fracture.

"I will come soon and stronger: do not worry."

Leicester will be able to call upon Jonny Evans and Caglar Soyuncu in defence but Wesley Morgan retired at the end of the season. They have young Croatian defender Filip Benkovic as cover but may be forced to go into the market for another centre-back with Fofana now likely to be out for several months.

