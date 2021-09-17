Jamie Carragher says Newcastle players leaking stories to the press criticising manager Steve Bruce and his tactics are "an absolute disgrace".

The Daily Mail reported on Thursday that there is widespread unrest amongst the Newcastle senior and U23s squad with the club's manager Steve Bruce and members of his coaching staff.

Carragher has criticised the players who have leaked information from inside the Newcastle dressing room to the media and has labelled those responsible "an absolute disgrace".

“The players have gone under the radar," he told Sky Sports ahead of Newcastle's Premier League League clash against Leeds on Friday.

"What l read this morning in a newspaper article, which is obviously coming from some of the players in the dressing room on the morning of a game as big as this, was an absolute disgrace.

“Steve Bruce will get the criticism, but some of these people need to look at themselves. That’s not just in terms of performance, that’s in terms of feeding stories about the manager. That is not right. It is a disgrace.”

Newcastle owner Mike Ashley has owned the club since July 2007. He wants to sell the club but a takeover from a Saudi Arabian consortium collapsed in August 2020.

Newcastle fans have been protesting his ownership of the club ahead of the Leeds game. Gary Neville, who was also a pundit for the game, says Ashley has to "do the right thing" and sell Newcastle as quickly as possible.

He said: "If you are a footballer knowing you are a mistake away from it being a poor atmosphere, you are going to protect yourself. That means you are potentially going to get leaks coming out of the club, with players and agents protecting themselves, and it is a cycle of negativity.

"This club has got to be sold quickly. This club has got to change hands. Mike Ashley has to do the right thing. He has to dispose of the club and do the right thing.

"It’s easy to say ‘drop the price a bit’, but he has got a lot of money and it is not going to change his life if he loses a bit of money.

"There is real damage being done now over a long period of time."

Even though Newcastle have had a poor start to their season, Bruce has vowed to fight on.

He told his pre-match press conference: "I'm here to only do what I think is best for the club, and that is manage it as best I can and keep us moving along.

"It's for other people to answer that. I will continue to do my best - I'm never going to walk away from the challenge of it, that's for sure - so you're asking the wrong person."

