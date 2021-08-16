Jordan Henderson has reached an agreement in principle with Liverpool to sign a new long-term contract.

That's according to the Athletic , who says he has been offered an improved three-year deal with the option of a fourth based on his number of appearances.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said on Friday he was confident a new deal would be reached to keep the club's current longest-serving player.

“It is important but it will happen,” Klopp told reporters ahead of Liverpool's Premier League win over Norwich.

We will sort it, however it will be. We will sort it. No doubt about that. It will get sorted.

Reports suggested that talks had stalled over a new deal for Liverpool's captain back in July and not extending would mean he could leave the Merseyside club in the current transfer window or as a free agent next summer.

Georginio Wijnaldum left Liverpool to join Paris Saint-Germain in June as a free agent after he turned down a Liverpool extension.

PSG, Atletico Madrid and Roma have all been linked to the 31-year-old in recent months.

