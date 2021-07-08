Jose Mourinho spoke out in defence of his spells in the Premier League since his return from Real Madrid.

Mourinho left Real to return to Chelsea in 2013, before moving on to Manchester United and most recently Tottenham.

He lasted around a year with Spurs before being sacked and replaced by Ryan Mason, and will start the new season as Roma manager after being officially unveiled on Thursday.

Euro 2020 'He never hides' - Mourinho wishes Grealish would start against Denmark YESTERDAY AT 11:53

Mourinho was last in Italy as a manager 11 years ago when he sealed a treble with Inter Milan, beating Barcelona and Bayern Munich in the Champions League on the way.

Since coming back to Premier League action he has won the Premier League with Chelsea, and the League Cup and Europa League with Manchester United.

Speaking at a press conference in Rome, he said: "At my last three clubs I won the Premier League with Chelsea, I won three cups with Manchester United, I made it into the League Cup final with Tottenham.

"We finished 12th the year before and then we came sixth and qualified for the Europa League. What is considered a disaster for me is something that other coaches have never achieved in their lifetimes."

Mourinho then talked up his new hometown and club.

"There is a fantastic bond between Roma and the city and that brings a lot of responsibility with it and I feel that, but we are not here on holiday, we are here to work," Mourinho said.

"The next challenge is always the most important, this is the next challenge so it is the most important.

"We are not going to change things when we are not yet aware of everything we have within the group. It is very important to get to know them."

'They must prepare for penalties' - England and Italy could go the distance

Premier League Alli refuses to blame Mourinho for lack of Spurs appearances 05/07/2021 AT 11:08