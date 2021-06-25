Kieran Tierney has signed a new contract with Arsenal, the club have announced.

The 24-year-old Scottish international arrived from Celtic and has nailed down the left-back position as his own since his 2019 arrival.

He has an FA Cup winners’ medal to his name and is one of the most consistent players under Mikel Arteta in what is a difficult period for the club.

Transfers Sancho set to complete Man Utd move after rejecting Dortmund deal - Paper Round 18 HOURS AGO

Speaking on the club’s official website, Arteta welcomed the news.

"This is great news for us today,” he said.

"As manager of the club, speaking on behalf of the coaching staff and the entire staff, it’s a pleasure to work with Kieran.

"His quality, energy, commitment, and professionalism, not only on matchdays, but every day in training are always at such a high level.

'Worse games than playing England at Wembley' Kimmich

"Kieran gives us so much extra strength both defensively and offensively and it’s great to know that he’ll be with us for the long term. Since his move from Celtic, his work ethic and quality has ensured that he is already one of most exciting players in the Premier League and a hugely important part of our team, both on and off the pitch.

"I know all the fans will join me, the players and staff in looking forward to seeing KT playing in an Arsenal shirt for a few more years!”

Tierney said: I’d just like to thank you for all the support, as always. Can’t wait to get started next year.”

Transfers Dortmund in talks to sell Haaland and Sancho - Paper Round YESTERDAY AT 21:50