Leeds United have signed Kristoffer Klaesson from Norwegian club Valerenga.
The 20-year-old Norwegian goalkeeper has passed a medical and has a four-year deal with Leeds.
Premier League
Alexander-Arnold pens new long-term Liverpool contract until 2025
He has played extensively for Norway’s international youth setup, and has been brought in to compete with Illan Meslier. Leeds have seen Kiko Casilla move to Elche on loan, so need another player to fill out the squad.
- Man City want Grealish to join Kane this summer - Paper Round
- Arsenal announe £50m White signing
- Man City 'make £100m offer for Jack Grealish'
Marcelo Bielsa has been adding to his squad this summer in preparation for next season, and the youngster is the sixth signing of the transfer window.
He joins Lewis Bate, Junior Firpo, Jack Harrison, Sean McGurk and Amari Miller in the first team squad.
Usain Bolt backs Olympic athlete protests and slams 'ridiculous' abuse of Saka, Rashford and Sancho
Premier League
Rashford out for 12 weeks after shoulder surgery confirmed
Premier League
Let the Grealish Games begin – The Warm-Up