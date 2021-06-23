Lucien Favre is set to become the new manager of Crystal Palace, according to reports.

Palace have been looking for a new manager since Roy Hodgson departed at the end of last season after four successful seasons in charge of the south London club.

After assessing potential candidates Sean Dyche, Frank Lampard, Patrick Vieira, Steve Cooper, Paulo Fonseca, Valerien Ismael, Chris Wilder and Eddie Howe, the former Borussia Dortmund manager looks set to be their man.

That is according to The Athletic who say Palace will appoint the 63-year-old who has previously spoken with Fenerbahce and Lille over their managerial vacancies.

Favre is expected to sign a three-year contract and Palace are said to be trying to secure a work permit for the Swiss coach.

Favre is known for his attacking brand of football and has been a free agent since he was sacked by Dortmund in December 2020 after a string of disappointing results.

Prior to that he managed Ligue 1 side Nice from 2016 to 2018.

