Manchester City have abandoned their plans for a pre-season friendly against French club Troyes at the end of July.

City were due to face their sister club on July 31, but coronavirus restrictions meant that players would be obliged to self-isolate upon their return.

That means City have two games ahead of the start of the new season, with the Community Shield against Leicester one of their games to get read for the new Premier League season.

Transfers Damsgaard price set as Liverpool, Spurs, Barcelona and Juventus consider swoop - Paper Round 10/07/2021 AT 05:32

France is now a newly designated ‘amber-plus’ country, meaning that even fully vaccinated travellers are obliged to spend 10 days self-isolating upon their return.

City’s first pre-season friendly will be against Preston on July 27, behind closed doors at their academy ground.

A club statement confirmed: “Manchester City are disappointed to confirm that our planned pre-season friendly at fellow CFG (City Football Group) club ES Troyes AC has been cancelled.

“Both clubs explored all avenues to be able to play the game, but the recent UK government changes to quarantine rules for travellers returning from France, has made the required restrictions too difficult to overcome.

“Pep Guardiola’s first-team squad will remain in Manchester and continue their pre-season preparations at the City Football Academy. There are no plans to replace the ESTAC friendly with another pre-season fixture.”

Usain Bolt backs Olympic athlete protests and slams 'ridiculous' abuse of Saka, Rashford and Sancho

Transfers 'Impossible' - Guardiola casts doubt over Kane move 07/07/2021 AT 13:35