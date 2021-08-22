Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believed there was a ‘clear foul’ for Southampton’s goal on Sunday in their 1-1 draw.

Che Adams put Southampton ahead at St Mary’s in the first half before Mason Greenwood levelled in the second half of the game as United remained undefeated in the league after two matches so far this season.

Speaking after the match, Solskjaer said: “I liked the more lenient way, it’s more men’s football but, still, that is a clear foul.

If you don’t get a foul, we should make sure we block the shot, put your body on the line and make sure they don’t get a strike on target.

“That being said, it’s a foul. He goes straight through Bruno, his hip and with his armpit and his arm across him.

“I’m not worried but we have to look at it because we can’t go from one extreme of volleyball or basketball from last year and go into rugby now.

Solskjaer acknowledged his side’s comeback but felt they should have pushed harder and more effectively for a winner.

“We did well to get the goal, build pressure, good goal and we had another five or six minutes with a good spell,” he said.

“And then we lost our way a little bit.

“Maybe tiredness, sloppiness came in anyway and we gave their crowd stuff to cheer about because they had a few counter-attacks and some dangerous moments.”

