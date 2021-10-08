Brighton have had a bid in the region of £8 million rejected for Man City teenager James McAtee.

McAtee made his senior debut in the Carabao Cup last month against Wycombe Wanderers, and his performances at youth level have fuelled interest from Premier League Clubs.

Crystal Palace and West Ham are among the other clubs interested in taking on the highly rated attacking-midfielder, with Brighton so far making the only concrete offer.

According to a report from The Athletic , the club has no intention of selling their promising talent, who they say is not available at any price.

However, clubs will remain hopeful of luring McAtee in with the prospect of first-team football.

Speaking after his senior debut for the club, McAtee said: “It was just a buzz. When I came on, I was smiling the whole way through. When I came on I went left-back.

Pep [Guardiola] said, ‘Can you play there?’. I said anything to get on the pitch and I just tried my hardest.

“The other players talked to me, helped me out. It was just good to be on the pitch.”

McAtee joined City from rivals Manchester United when he was ten years old.

He was told by boss Guardiola in the summer that he would be one of five players who will feature in and around the first-team this season after the club rejected multiple loan offers.

