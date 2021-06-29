Manchester City captain Fernandinho has signed a new one-year deal to stay at the Premier League champions.

The 36-year-old Brazilian joined the club from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013 and in his time with the club has won the Premier League four times and the EFL Cup on six occasions. He played for City in their Champions League final defeat against Chelsea at the end of the current season.

Fernandinho was included on the list of the club’s released players but was in negotiations with City to remain beyond that period.

"In my head and my mind, the job is not done yet," said the midfielder after the news was confirmed.

"And so that's why I decided to stay here another year and try to help the team and the club to achieve the goals that they're looking for."

Fernandinho has played 350 times for the club predominantly as a midfielder but has also been employed as a central defender at times. He took over as captain after David Silva left to join Real Sociedad last summer.

"Fernandinho's contribution to Manchester City cannot be overstated," City director of football Txiki Begiristain said.

"He is an outstanding footballer - one of the best in the world in his position - and an exemplary professional.

"He is our captain, our leader and it is a position he has excelled in. There are a number of talented young players in our squad and, therefore, it is vital we have somebody with Fernandinho's knowledge and experience."

