Jack Grealish scored on his home debut for Manchester City who cruised to a 5-0 victory over Norwich City.

Gabriel Jesus, playing on the right flank, set up three of the goals with crosses, the first of which went in after Grant Hanley struck the ball against Tim Krul for an unwanted own goal to the goalkeeper.

After Ferran Torres saw a goal ruled out by VAR due to a foul earlier in the move, Grealish notched the second, though he knew little about it. Once more the Brazilian's low ball was deflected from close range by the visiting defence, this time to the ex-Aston Villa man six yards out and it hit his thigh and went in.

Transfers Guardiola rules out City bid for striker Lewandowski A DAY AGO

The third goal saw Aymeric Laporte side foot home from close range after sloppy defending from a corner and then a fine Kyle Walker ball set free Jesus to slide a cross in for substitute Raheem Sterling to tap home.

With five minutes remaining Riyad Mahrez scored with a goal that typified the ease of the contest as the Algerian had an age to bring down Ruben Dias' lofted ball over the top and then slide past Krul.

After defeats to Tottenham in the league, and Leicester City in the Community Shield, the win is a boost to the Premier League champions. Norwich will try to forget this performance which suggests a sixth relegation from the Premier League is a likely outcome to this season.

Talking point - Will Norwich ever learn?

There is being idealistic, there is being an ideologue and there is being idiotic. Daniel Farke veered towards the latter of these by instructing his side to play out the back at any costs against Manchester City. This put the Canaries under pressure from the first minute as City squeezed up in full the knowledge that the away side would not be able to play their way out of their own third.

Pep Guardiola's side were not even close to their fluent best and if they had been in mid-season form with the Premier League's best goalscorer of the last five years, they probably would have hit double figures. In truth Norwich cannot be surprised to come away pointless from their first two games, but their tactics against a slightly vulnerable home side made this a formality.

Man of the match - Gabriel Jesus (Man City)

It might be one of the best all-round performances from the Brazilian in a City shirt. Surprisingly starting on the right flank, Jesus toyed with Dimitrios Giannoulis in the first half so much he was replaced at the interval. Both first-half goals came from his vicious low crosses between goalkeeper and defence which Norwich couldn't clear. He also set free Ferran Torres for a disallowed goal, due to an inadvertent foul on Milot Rashica from Iklay Gundogan and although Kyle Walker's perfect defence splitting pass was the more eye-catching part of the fourth, Jesus then made it an unmissable chance for Sterling. Assuming City sign Harry Kane this performance suggests he can be more much more than just a second choice striker option.

Players of Manchester City celebrate their side's first goal, an own goal by Tim Krul of Norwich City (not pictured) during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Norwich City at Etihad Stadium on August 21, 2021 in Manchester, England Image credit: Getty Images

Player ratings:

Man City: Ederson 6; Walker 7, Laporte 8, Dias 8, Cancelo 7; Rodri 7; Gundogan 7, Silva 7; Jesus 8*, Torres 7, Silva 7.

Subs: Mahrez 7, Sterling 7, Palmer 6.

Norwich: Krul 6; Aarons 6, Hanley 5, Gibson 5, Giannoulis 4; Lees-Melou 5, Gilmour 5, Rupp 5; Cantwell 6, Pukki 4, Rashica 5.

Subs: Mumba 6, McLean 5, Sargent 5

Match highlights:

7' GOAL FOR MAN CITY! The ball is in the back of the Norwich net from an own goal. They might check for offside when Jesus got the ball on the right flank from where he drove the ball into the box and Hanley in trying to clear the ball put it into his own net. They have done and the goal stands - a tight call.

15' GOAL FOR MAN CITY! Ferran Torres drove home at the near post after Jesus slipped the ball into the inside right channel. Bernardo Silva won the ball off Rashica in the build up, by clipping his ankle inadvertently.....and it has been DISALLOWED.

23' GOAL FOR MAN CITY! Grealish scores his first goal and it was from a miss-control. Walker played in Jesus who fired a ball across the six-yard box and Grealish didn't expect it to come to him and it deflected just before him and bounced off his knee and into the net.

64' GOAL FOR MAN CITY! Laporte nudges home from close range after Norwich fail to clear Gundogan's corner. Laporte flicked the corner against Lees-Melou and then reacted quickest to put the game beyond any slim doubt there was.

71' GOAL FOR MAN CITY! A wonderful through-ball from Walker found Jesus behind the Norwich defence and he slid a perfect cross for Sterling to side-foot home.

84' GOAL FOR MAN CITY! Dias lofts a ball over the top and Mahrez has an age to control and slot home sending the keeper the wrong way.

Key stat:

Football 'You are an idiot' - Klopp condemns homophobic chants 19/08/2021 AT 13:05