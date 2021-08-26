Scott McTominay says he will be back for Manchester United “sooner than you think” after having “minor” groin surgery.

The midfielder has been playing through pain in recent months, and the Premier League club says an operation was the last option left after trying the full range of treatment throughout pre-season.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said at the weekend that McTominay had been struggling with an injury, which is why he could only be named on the bench for the 1-1 draw at Southampton. He came on with around 15 minutes left to play.

Europa League Solskjaer would not be opposed to one-legged Europa League ties 12/02/2021 AT 17:38

He was not named in the Scotland squad for their World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday, and now United have revealed the reason why.

"Scott has undergone surgery for an ongoing groin injury that was causing significant pain when playing,” said a statement.

"Having tried all other treatment options in pre-season, surgery was deemed necessary to resolve the issue. We hope to have him back soon."

McTominay will miss Sunday’s trip to Wolves but it appears there is a chance he will be back after the international break, writing on Instagram: "Just to let you all know I've had minor surgery on an issue which has needed managing for the last couple of months.

"I hate missing games so to be missing Wolves on the weekend and the international break is so disappointing but that's part and parcel of the game. Wishing all the boys the best of luck and I will be back sooner than you think."

Premier League Maguire: 'Magnificent' McTominay display 'one of the best performances I’ve seen' 22/12/2020 AT 15:58